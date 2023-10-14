BTS’ Jin bombards fans with new photos, J-Hope roasts him

Seoul: BTS singer Kim Seok Jin ended his two-month-long hiatus on Instagram with not one but 10 photos from his recent vacation. On Saturday, Jin treated fans with his multiple photos and left them happy. Fans had no complaints, but it’s J-Hope, who ended up teasing Jin for spamming everyone.

In a photo, Jin posed with a jar of traditional wine. It seems like it was brewed by him as the label of the alcohol read – Seokjinie honey jar, as per X user @nightstar1201). In others, he was seen playing games as he attended the maple story pop-up. While he bowed down in one photo, he showed some goodies in the next one. He also flashed a peace sign for the camera.

Super Friday by Kim Seokjin – 10 photos for the 10 months he was away 😭😭😭#방탄소년단진 #JIN #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/G1AWtaVg1F — Seokjinism – THE ASTRONAUT JIN 🧑‍🚀 (Fan Account) (@seokjinism1) October 14, 2023

Reacting to his photo, J-Hope made fun of him. He wrote, “Ajjossi(Sir), post it as one feed. How many do you post it?” Jin played along and wrote back, “I don’t have a few pictures so I have to show more.” J-Hope was also impressed with Jin’s wine.