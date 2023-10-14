Union Health Joint Secy visits AIIMS, applauds for advanced & quality health care facility

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been providing modern and quality health care service to the people of Odisha as well as neighbouring states. Daily footfall of the patients in the national institute proves the trust of the public on AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Be it medical education, research, treatment or collaborations, it has excelled and brought laurels in the glorious decades journey, said Aradhana Patnaik (IAS), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI. During her two day visit to the national institute, Ms. Patnaik visited different departments and interacted with the patients and their relatives.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas greeting the joint secretary in the institute, highlighted the ongoing developmental projects and future plans. Dr. Biswas also informed about the beginning of Liver transplant and few more modern services in the institute. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been able to change the perception of the public towards public healthcare facilities through dedication and empathetical efforts of the medical professionals and staff, said Dr. Biswas. It has brought many achievements and glory with its comprehensive approach towards healthcare services, added Dr. Biswas.

On this occasion the joint secretary went around different facilities of the institute like state-of-the-art Burn Centre, CSSD, MRD, PET-CT, Radiation Oncology and the other high-end services. She also commended AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its commitment to maintaining a clean and hygienic environment throughout the hospital. She congratulated AIIMS for rising ahead year by year in NIRF and India Today rankings.

The Joint Secretary was accompanied by Executive Director Dr. Biswas along with DEANs Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, and DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, conducted meetings with department heads and faculties, where she assessed the progress of newly coming critical care facilities like CCHB, Trauma and Emergency Care, administrative building, and Dharmashala. During her visit, Ms. Patnaik generated her ABHA number from the OPD counter, acknowledging AIIMS’s success in advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of a digital India.

Ms. Patnaik was particularly impressed by the students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, praising their vision and compassion for society. She also recognized AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s efficient handling of the Bahanga rail tragedy, especially in managing the bodies of the deceased.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has signed MoUs with several national institutes focusing on research and patient care. Similarly, the INI has successfully managed 162 dead bodies from the Bahanaga rail tragedy.