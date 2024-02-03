BTS’ J-Hope leads soldier trainees

Seoul: BTS’ J-Hope, cherished as the fans’ sunshine, has charmed the entire army camp with his radiant smile. In recently viral pictures, the rapper is seen leading soldier trainees through a 20km (12.5-mile) ruck march. Commencing his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, the Arson singer is acknowledged as one of the best and most disciplined individuals in the camp.

Fortunately, occasional pictures surfacing online provide fans with glimpses, reassuring them that their idols are faring well in the camp. In one such photo, J-Hope dons a neon vest with a hand signal light, standing amidst soldier trainees. True to his nature, the singer beams his signature bright smile, bringing joy to fans. In a series of photos, some blurred and some clear, J-Hope can be seen bonding with his fellow soldiers and posing happily for the cameras.