AIIMS Bhubaneswar Gets New Dharmasala, Trauma Centre & HELA Machine

Bhubaneswar: Making a significant leap in healthcare services, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has added much needed facilities for the patients and their attendants. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Dharmasala, new Trauma Centre, and High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA) Machine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar today. Inaugurating the much awaited Dharmasala and Trauma care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in virtual mode, Union Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya said that the new facilities will significantly strengthen the overall healthcare infrastructure and elevate the quality of healthcare delivery.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion extended heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mandaviya for his vision and commitment to advancing healthcare. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services, embracing the latest technologies. These cutting-edge facilities will immensely benefit the people of Odisha and neighbouring states, marking a new era in patient care. The fully operational Dharmasala building will be very helpful for the public seeking healthcare service from the national institute. Similarly, the new Trauma Centre equipped with ICU, modular OTs, wards and other high-end equipment will provide quick and efficient emergency services, ensuring timely assistance for patients in critical need. State-of-the-art new Trauma Centre will be a beacon of hope for those requiring urgent medical attention during traumatic situations, added Dr. Biswas. The 2nd new HELA facility equipped with cutting edge technology will reduce the waiting time for cancer patients requiring radiotherapy and will be very helpful for providing comprehensive cancer care, said Dr. Biswas.

Among others, DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, faculties, officials, students and guests were present to mark the occasion in the main auditorium of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The three storey Dharmasala building having a capacity of 492 beds in 159 rooms has been built through the generous CSR contribution of NALCO. This building has a separate male and female block with a dining facility. The patients and their attendants can stay here at an affordable cost. This facility is one of its kind in nature in the state and among all new AIIMS.

State-of-the-art new Trauma Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has 86 beds and 19 ICU beds. This new centre is also equipped with inbuilt facilities such as follow up Clinic, CT SCAN, three modular OTs, Interventional Cath Lab and other diagnostic services. It will also enable quality training in trauma care for the Residents Doctors and other medical students of the institute. Being the standalone trauma centre in the state, this centre will play a pivotal role providing quality and quick services to the trauma victims.

The State-Of-The-Art High Energy Linear Accelerator, the HELA Machine, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, will pave the way into a new era of cancer care. The cutting-edge technology for affordable,

quality and comprehensive cancer care is now fortified with the HELA Machine. This marvel of technology ensures modern radiation treatment in the most conformal manner, precisely targeting tumors while safeguarding surrounding normal tissues.