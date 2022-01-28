BTS gets 3 nominations at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Seoul: BTS has earned multiple nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. BTS, who won three awards at last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, has also been nominated for three awards this year.

The group is in the running for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army – all of these they won in 2021.

Best Music Video and Best Fan Army are both fan-voted awards, but the award for Best Duo/Group of the Year is not determined by fan votes. This year, BTS is up against AJR; Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic; Dan + Shay; and Maroon 5 for Best Duo/Group of the Year.