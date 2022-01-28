Italian Man’s First Samosa Experience Goes Viral On Internet

New Delhi: An Italian man took his approval for the Indian cuisine to the next level and decided to dance off to show his love for the food.

‘indian_italian_couple’ is a page on Instagram run by Amit and Ambra where they share a slice of their life as an interracial couple and how they have adjusted to each other’s cultures and values.

In one of the most recent videos posted on the page, Ambra’s father, who is an Italian man, can be seen trying the classic Indian street food samosa for the first time.

And right after it has hit him, he does what most of us would still do after biting into a delicious samosa – he breaks into a dance.