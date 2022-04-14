Bomb Scare In Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express: Hyderabad Youth Held 

Bhubaneswar: A hoax caller from Hyderabad has been arrested by a joint team of the Railway Police and State Police.

The youth was identified as Thorri Karthik (19), a resident of Gandhi Maisamma Colony in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad.

According to reports, a joint team of the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Special Investigation Branch (SIB) and Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday, police had received two calls, claiming that bombs had been planted on the Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express and Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express.

Following this, the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express was stopped at Cherlapally on the outskirts of Hyderabad however no explosives were found after a thorough search.