Bollywood Mystery Thrillers You Can Give A Shot This Weekend

The popularity of Indian content has skyrocketed especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Films from Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu languages have gained a lot of traction not only in theatres but also on online streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +Hotstar and others. Here are the 6 best mystery thriller films from Bollywood you enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan’s mystery thriller Kahaani was released in the year 2012. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saswata Chatterjee also played important roles in this film. You can watch this film on the OTT platform, Jio Cinema.

Badla

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starred in Badla. It was released in the year 2019. You will be shocked when you see the climax. Badla is available to stream on Netflix.

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2 was released in 2022 and grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, this film won a lot of praise from the audience. You can watch Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime.

Talaash

The climax of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film Talaash will make your brain stop working for some time. This film, released in 2012, was directed by Reema Kagti. Aamir Khan’s Talaash is available on Netflix.

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s film Raat Akeli Hai was released in 2020. The entire story revolves around solving a murder. In the end, there is such a revelation that the senses are blown away. You can enjoy this film on Netflix.

Ittefaq

Akshay Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha and Siddharth Malhotra’s Ittefaq is a great mystery thriller film. You will not be able to guess who the murderer is until the end. Ittefaq film is streaming on Netflix.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is based on one of the first detective stories by bestselling Bengali author Saradindu Bandyopadhyay. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.