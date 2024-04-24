Kendrapara: Ex-Clerk-cum-Dealing Assistant Gets 2-Yr RI For Taking Bribe

Kendrapara: The Special vigilance court on Wednesday convicted an Ex-Clerk-cum-Dealing Assistant to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The accused has been identified as Madhaba Chandra Acharya, Ex-Clerk-cum-Dealing Assistant, Derabis Block, Dist-Kendrapara, A/p-Sr. Clerk, O/o-Mahakalapada Tahasil, Dist-Kendrapara.

Acharya was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a Case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack TR No.10/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for releasing the first instalment in the shape of a cheque for the construction of IAY house allotted to him.

He was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Madhaba Chandra Acharya from service following his conviction. Further reports are awaited.