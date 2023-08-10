Body of one of two missing students recovered from river

Cuttack: In a recent development, the body of one of the two missing students has been recovered from a river under Balianta police limits.

According to reports, the duo had gone missing near Naraj of Mahanadi river. However, it is worth mentioning that the father of the deceased has alleged murder.

The search operation for the missing students had been resumed today by the Fire Department and NDRF personnel.

The two students reportedly went missing after drowning in the Mahanadi River near the Talagada Sidheswar temple at Naraj of Cuttack on August 8.