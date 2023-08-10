Train Services To Be Affected For Modernisation Work At Sambalpur Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: Train services will be affected temporarily for safety-related modernisation work between Sambalpur and Sambalpur City Station, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed.

According to the ECoR, modernisation work is being undertaken for commissioning double line between Sambalpur City and Sambalpur.

The Trains Services which will be affected due to this work are as given below:

Cancellation of Trains:

• 18301/18302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Express from both the directions from 19th to 23rd August 2023.

• 18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Inter City from both the directions from 19th to 23rd August 2023.

• 18128/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from both the directions from 19th to 23rd August 2023.

• 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Express from Sambalpur on 20th & 21st August 2023.

• 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Express from Nanded on 21st & 22nd August 2023.

• 18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express from Sambalpur on 19th, 21st & 22nd August 2023.

• 18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express from Jammu Tawi on 18th & 20th August 2023.

• 18311 Sambalpur-Banaras Express from Sambalpur on 20th & 23rd August 2023.

• 18312 Banaras-Sambalpur Express from Banaras on 21st & 24th August 2023.

• 20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on 20th & 22nd August 2023.

• 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Shalimar on 21st & 23rd August 2023.

• 08317 Sambalpur-Junagarh Road Passenger Special from Sambalpur from 18th to 24th August 2023.

• 08318 Junagarh Road-Sambalpur Passenger Special from Junagarh Road from 19th to 25th August 2023.

• 08264/08277 Bilaspur-Titilagarh-Raipur Passenger Special from 18th to 23rd August 2023.

• 08263/08278 Raipur-Titilagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special from 19th to 24th August 2023.

• 08311 Sambalpur-Erode Special Express from Sambalpur on 23rd August 2023.

• 08312 Erode-Sambalpur Express from Erode on 25th August 2023.

• 08169/08170 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU from both the directions from from 19th to 23rd August 2023.

• 08171/08172 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU from both the directions from from 19th to 23rd August 2023.

Diversion of Trains via Sarla and Sambalpur City without touching Sambalpur Station

A. 18451/18452 Hatia-Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express from both the directions from 19th to 23rd August 2023.

B. 12880/12879 Bhubaneswar-LTT-Bhubaneswar Express from Bhubaneswar on 21st August and from LTT on 19th August 2023.

C. 22866 Puri-LTT Express from Puri on 22nd August 2023.

D. 20471/20472 Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner Express from Bikaner on 20th August and from Puri on 23rd August 2023.

E. 20807/20808 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Visakhapatnam on 19th & 22nd August and from Amritsar on 19th & 23rd August 2023.

F. 20813/20814 Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express from Puri on 23rd August and from Jodhpur on 19th August 2023.

Partial Cancellation of Trains

• 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from both the directions from 19.08.2023 to 23.08.2023 will remain cancelled between Jujomura and Balangir.

• 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Express from Nanded on 19th August 2023 will run up to Bargarh Road and will remain cancelled from Bargarh Road to Sambalpur.

• 22803 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express from Shalimar on 19.08.2023 will run up to Sambalpur City and will remain cancelled ferom Sambalpur City to Sambalpur.

• 18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express from JJammu Tawi on 17.08.2023 will run up to Sambalpur City.

• 08312 Erode-Sambalpur Express from Erode on 18.08.2023 will run up to Bargarh Road.

The East Coast Railway has appealed passengers and train users to co-operate for hassle-free traffic during this period of modernisation.