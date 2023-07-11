Bodies Of Two Brothers Found Floating In Pond At Berhampur Park

Berhampur: Bodies of two brothers were recovered today from a pond in Biju Patnaik Park here under Town Police Station in Ganjam district.

The deceased have been identified as Ranga Achari (60) and K. Janardhan Achari of Bada Bazar area.

The duo drinks alcohol and engages in quarrel at home. They had a brawl at home yesterday over some trivial issues. After quarreling at home, they came out of the house around 4 PM in the afternoon.

They didn’t return till late night.

Family members launched an intense search, but failed to trace them.

The park staff found the bodies floating in the pond in the morning. They reported the matter to the police who immediately rushed to the spot and seized the bodies.

The bodies were identified after they were recovered from the pond.

The police are investigating the incident after sending the bodies for post-mortem.