From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan’s self-made journey is one for the books!

Kartik Aaryan, a rising star in the Indian cinema business, has distinguished himself with a wide variety of roles, from serious dramas and psychological thrillers to romantic comedies.

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, he portrayed unorthodox heroes and strong women, garnering praise from critics and promoting progressive partnerships. Aaryan’s selections, including his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion, a sports drama based on real events, indicate his willingness to push boundaries and thrill his viewers. Film critics and industry analysts respect him and appreciate his talent.

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as a major player in the industry with his incredible track record of hit films and a run of outstanding performances. His recent film choices demonstrate his ambition to push boundaries and explore a variety of topics, ranging from witty romantic comedies to severe dramas and psychological thrillers.

With Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the actor made his feature film debut and became known as the “monologue guy.” He swiftly released Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, one of the most adored bromantic comedies in recent memory, after advancing the franchise with the second installment. Then, his career took an interesting turn with the release of Luka Chuppi, a novel look at relationships in the present. He showed off his comedic timing and charm in this offbeat romantic comedy. The movie’s success cemented his status as a bankable star and signalled the start of the actor’s audacious professional decisions.

He portrayed a married guy involved in a love triangle in Pati Patni Aur Woh. In Dhamaka, Ram Madhvani, the film’s director, commented on Kartik’s performance, saying that he “broke away from the conventional hero archetype, and that was something the audience wasn’t expecting at the time.” His performance had the necessary emotional intensity to hit hard, which is also why he received praise from the critics for it. He is an excellent actor because he is able to succumb to the complexity of both the tale and the characters. I think his decisions are admirable, and his performances are amazing.

Kartik was a delightful Rooh Baba ,in the blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released following the outbreak. When all hope seemed lost, the actor appeared as Bollywood’s rescue.

He entered the world of psychological thrillers with Freddy, making another risky choice, and nailed the dark and enigmatic figure. His selection demonstrated that he was willing to experiment with many genres and give an engaging performance.

However, it was in his latest successful release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, that Kartik Aaryan delivered one of the finest performances of his career. Kartik’s portrayal of Sattu was a breath of fresh air as a Bollywood hero. Rather than playing the conventional hero, he empowers the woman in his life and helps her conquer her fears. His character broke stereotypes and advocated progressive relationships on- screen, which epitomises qualities that men can learn from and women can set standards for. Through his compelling performance, Kartik, as a young icon, also sends a powerful message about equality and respect in relationships. And the huge impact of his performance could also be seen on the internet, with #BeLikeSa trending everywhere.

Renowned trade expert and analyst Taran Adarsh says, “The industry is one where keeping your audiences guessing but also entertained is always key to justify the love they give you. In the current generation, Kartik is among the few actors who are exploring different types of roles and making choices that allow him to portray his range as an actor, especially with praiseworthy script choices and the ability to deliver away from the zone of comfort too. Be it Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi or Satyaprem Ki Katha – Kartik’s range of performances has been pretty phenomenal, and the legacy of films he is building already looks interesting. This effort to be dynamic is why his fandom is ever on the rise, and he has gone from being an outside to one of the biggest name in the industry.

‘He thinks from the audience’s point of view,’ Bhushan Kumar shares, “He always thinks from the audience’s point of view and picks scripts that will surprise them. I had seen Kartik from his early days when he was still figuring things out in the industry; he just kept at it and never complained to now being where he is. We have worked together from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and our upcoming announcements will include the next instalment of the popular franchise (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), and another is a love story, which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. Kartik works tirelessly and always thinks about what’s best for the film. He gives his 110% to his films, and this dedication and passion towards his work has resulted in himbecoming the star that he has. He is a rare breed of star, and the industry is blessed to have him.”

Eminent Film Trade- Business Analyst & Producer Girish Johar comments, “Kartik stepped into the industry with no connections on the inside and with dedication and hard work, he not only fulfilled his dream to be a star but went on to become a mass favourite hero. Kartik’s self-made journey as an actor has been marked by remarkable growth, diverse film choices, and a willingness to challenge the norms while delivering commercial successes with all of these films right from Pyaar ka Punchnama to Satyaprem Ki Katha, and that is what makes him the superstar he is today.

With each role, he redefines the boundaries of conventional Bollywood storytelling and leaves an indelible mark on the industry. As he continues his journey, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the young actor’s extraordinary career. All eyes are now on his recently announced film ‘Chandu Champion’, a real-life sports drama which will be directed by Kabir Khan, releasing on the SPKK’s date next year.

Every outing of his gets the Box Office going & Kartik consolidates strongly with each & every release of his.”