Subhalaxmi death case: Mystery deepens with every passing day

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the mystery-shrouded Subhalaxmi Sahu death case, the police have accessed to a video link which suggests that the deceased, whose body was found in a hotel room in Bhubaneswar, was being blackmailed over an MMS.

The investigating team has accessed a video clip while going through the call detail record (CDR) of the deceased’s mobile phone.

The police suspect that she was being blackmailed over an MMS. From a specific number, she had been receiving threats. While the deceased’s chats are there in her phone, the chats from the other side have been deleted for which the suspense is deepening further.

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Commission for Women directed the Commissionerate Police to submit the probe report within 15 days.

As many as 15 persons including two male friends of the deceased Subhalaxmi — Sanjay and Anil — have been interrogated so far in the death case.

The police sources have informed that after the death of Subhalaxmi it has been found that all her posts on Instagram have been deleted. Further, it is worth mentioning that Subhalaxmi’s account has been made private.

The police is currently trying its best to find out the person who is handling Subhalaxmi’s personal Instagram account.

Subhalaxmi Sahu, a Plus II student of the Kamala Nehru Women’s College in Bhubaneswar, was found hanging inside a room of Hotel Deepali located on Puri-Cuttack Road in the city on August 4 afternoon.

The post-mortem report indicated that the girl student died by suicide.

As per the report, Subhalaxmi died due to asphyxiation around 24-36 hours before the post-mortem. While the body bore ligature marks, there were no injury marks on other parts of the body.