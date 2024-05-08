BMC to Cut Salary of Latecomers

Bhubaneswar: In a move to enhance efficiency and uphold professional standards, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a directive emphasising punctuality among its employees. The directive applies to all staff members, including those in regular, contractual, DLR, CLR, outsourcing roles, consultants and those working in zone offices and BMC hospitals.

The directive mandates that all employees must report to work by 10:00 A.M. and register their attendance through the biometric device. Any employee arriving beyond 10:30 A.M. will be marked as late. The biometric attendance system will serve as the sole basis for issuing absentee statements for all official purposes.

Employees are allowed to arrive late up to two times a month, but they need to provide sufficient justification. If someone is late more than twice, they will be deducted half a day of casual leave from their account. If an employee is late to work ten times a month, they will face disciplinary action. All departments must keep track of their employees’ casual leave accounts and any proposals for sanction of leave (other than casual leave) or disciplinary action must be sent to the establishment section.

The directive does provide some flexibility for employees attending field duties, as long as they have the knowledge of the concerned section head. For staff without any CL/EL provision, one day’s salary will be deducted for every seven days of late attendance in a month. Any further late attendance will be treated as an unauthorised absence.

The directive also emphasizes that all supervising officers must adhere to the punctuality rules. The BMC expects these instructions to be scrupulously followed by all concerned.