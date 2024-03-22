BJP to fight alone in upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha: Manmohan Samal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal today said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight alone this time in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats of Odisha to create a developed India and a developed State under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will go solo in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha in the upcoming twin polls,” said BJP state unit president Manmohan Samal in a Twitter (X) post today.

ଗତ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ (ବିଜେଡି) ମାନ୍ୟବର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମହତ୍ତ୍ବ ଥିବା ଅନେକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଆସୁଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛୁ । ସମଗ୍ର ଦେଶରେ ଯେଉଁସବୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଡବଲ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ ସରକାର ରହିଛି… — Manmohan Samal (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SamalManmohan7) March 22, 2024

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will contest the elections alone to fulfil the aspirations of 4.5 crore Odias. The BJP’s motto is to bring rapid development to Odisha as well as India, Samal added.

The BJP leader thanked the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha for extending support to the BJP-led government at the Centre on various issues for the last 10 years.

“We have observed that the states having BJP governments have achieved rapid progress. The BJP governments have done extremely well in the implementation of the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. However, the benefits of many such schemes are yet to reach the common people in Odisha. We have many differences with the ruling BJD in Odisha on various issues,” said Samal while apparently explaining his party’s decision to go solo in Odisha in the 2024 polls.

“HM Amit Shah has clearly stated everything. Once the decision is finalised, it will be made public. Have patience, those with patience eventually win. Party is fully prepared (for the elections)”, Manmohan Samal has earlier stated.

The alliance’s expectations soared especially after senior leaders from both the BJD and BJP issued a slew of statements that have kept new political possibilities alive. BJP state president Manmohan Samal has undertaken four trips to Delhi in March alone. After Samal returned from his third trip on March 14, he tweeted that the BJP would fight the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls alone without an alliance, claiming they would form the government in Odisha. Later, Samal deleted this tweet, clarifying to the media that the final decision on the alliance would be taken by the national party president and BJP Parliamentary Board.