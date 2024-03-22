Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Resigns From BJD

Bhubaneswar: In a big jolt to the BJD, senior leader & Cuttack’s sitting Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab Friday resigned from the Biju Janata Dal expressing dissatisfaction over the party’s functioning.

Addressing a press meeting today, Mahtab read out his resignation letter to the BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He resigned from the primary membership of the Conch party.

The Special MP/MLA Court in Cuttack framed charges against local MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for allegedly slapping a police sub-inspector (SI).

As per the case, the incident took place when the MP was going to attend a public meeting at Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack on January 23, 2011.

The Cuttack Special MP/MLA Court has scheduled the next hearing for the case to April 5.

Mahtab was unhappy with the party’s functioning and felt that the government had framed charges against its own MP after 13 years.