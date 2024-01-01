Damodar Rout
BJD revokes expulsion of senior party leader Damodar Rout

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced that it has revoked the expulsion of Damodar Rout, a former Minister and senior leader of the party.

The party supremo, Naveen Patnaik, issued a one-line order stating that the expulsion order has been revoked with immediate effect.

Damodar Rout, a seven-time MLA, was expelled from the party in September 2018. He was earlier sacked from the Council of Ministers in 2017 for making a casteist remark against the Brahmin community at a function in Malkangiri and was also removed from the position of party vice-president.

