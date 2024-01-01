Bhubaneswar-based comic designs premium Odia calendar ‘Pratipada’

Bhubaneswar: New year is here and buying a calendar is a must for every household. The Hindu calendar is a system of timekeeping based on the movement of the Sun and Moon. It is curated with a perfect blend of astronomy, mythology, and religious observances.

Stand-up comedian and well-known designer Priyaranjan Sahoo has merged the modern elegance of the legendary Stendig calendar with the everlasting charm of Odia culture. To bring this more Odianess into the calendar, Sahoo has named it ‘Pratipada’. The calendar is inspired by the enchanting Kohinoor calendar that graces every Odia wall.

This calendar celebrates the timeless charm of Odisha’s cultural roots with a redesigned calendar. Each page unfolds a tribute to the essence of tradition with a contemporary appeal. The black and white design serves as a canvas for the ages, bringing together heritage and modernity in perfect harmony. This calendar features two Pratipada days each month, marking the commencement of both the “bright” (Shukla) and the “dark” (Krishna) fortnights. Prathama is observed on the first and sixteenth days of each month.

“I infused it with my favourite design palette — the timeless allure of classic black and white, merging the modern elegance of the legendary Stendig calendar with the everlasting charm of Odia culture,” said Sahoo, adding, “This is my favourite design and it my calendar of a dream. I have come up with this idea to showcase Odia culture in a premium design.”

It may be noted that Sahoo is a popular designer and visual brand strategist. Recently, he was invited as a speaker at Google Dev meetup on design.