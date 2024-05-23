Pandian slams Assam CM for ‘disrespecting’ CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader Kartik Pandian Thursday launched a scathing attack on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘disrespecting’ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while campaigning for BJP candidates in Odisha.

Addressing a public meeting in Nimapara Assembly constituency in Puri district today, Pandian targeted the opposition and that the opposition leaders are frightened after seeing the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik almost the people

Pandian said, ‘Several big leaders are coming to Odisha from outside and are disrespecting the Chief Minister in rude language. Among them is the Chief Minister of Assam”.

“I would like to tell him that Naveen Babu has worked with your Guru’s Guru. Naveen Babu was a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee’s government, and you were practising law at that time,” Pandian pointed out.

The Assam Chief Minister should learn humility and culture from the people of Odisha. Odisha never disrespects the guests. May the Lord Jagannath bless him with good sense, the BJD leader added.

Pandian also asserted that the opposition parties are resorting to violence to influence the outcome of the elections while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik believes in peace.

Giving an account of development activities carried out by the BJD government in Nimapara, Pandian said, “Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Somanath temple, Rs 1.50 crore each for Jateshwar Temple and Amareshwar Temple apart from the introduction of special schemes for the welfare for the fishermen and betel farmers.” “The Chief Minister has a special focus on the development of Nimapara. , he added.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns about the independence and welfare of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Sarma alleged that Biju Janata Dal leader VK Pandian had effectively taken control of Patnaik, limiting his ability to interact independently.

Sarma emphasized that as a Chief Minister, he travels alone, meets people freely, and is accessible to the media. In contrast, he noted that Patnaik is always accompanied by Pandian and that a high court judge, a neutral figure, should privately assess Patnaik’s well-being to ensure he is not under any duress.