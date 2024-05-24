Suniel Shetty Unveils Sajid Nadiadwala’s Praise for Kartik Aaryan’s Dedication to ‘Chandu Champion’, says, “It’s Unbelievable..”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming ‘Chandu Champion’ is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. The film is all set to bring a grand canvas and an interesting story to the audience, with Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar.

Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal in the eagerly awaited film ‘Chandu Champion’ has ignited a flurry of recognition following the release of its trailer. The ambitious project, a collaboration between producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, delves into the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s inaugural Paralympic gold medalist.

During a recent appearance on a reality show to promote “Chandu Champion,” Bollywood luminary Suniel Shetty shared the effusive praise showered upon Kartik Aaryan’s dedication by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Shetty recounted Nadiadwala’s words, emphasizing Kartik’s unparalleled commitment to the project. “Sajid bhai is very very close to me. And he says one thing about Kartik. The amount of dedication and sincerity with which Kartik has done this film. It’s unbelievable. He has endured everything. Okay, there is body transformation. People do it. But the dedication with which he has done it. I think you haven’t even eaten sweets for the last 1.5 years.”

Kartik Aaryan, acknowledging the journey, responded with humility, affirming, “Yes sir, A lot of hard work has gone into this film for 2 years. In fact, from 1.5 to 2.75 years, sugar was considered as poison. And we were not eating it.”

While the excitement among the audience is palpable to watch the grand canvas film that promises an incredible story. Makers released the first song teaser ‘Satyaanas’, composed by Pritam.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.