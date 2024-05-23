Security Forces Gun Down 7 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: As many as seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security personnel in a forest near the Narayanpur-Bijapur district border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the police said.

As per the security forces, the gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur, Bastar and Dantewada and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday night after specific input of Maoists leaders of Platoon number 16 of CPI (Maoist) and members of Indrawati Area Committee.

Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter and the forces have recovered seven firearms from the encounter site. The operation is being carried out in the Abujhmaad forest at the tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bastar and Dantewada districts.

With today’s incident, 112 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in this year only. On April 30, ten Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts. On April 16, security forces had gunned down 29 Naxalites during an exchange of fire in Kanker district, according to the police.