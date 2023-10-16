Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain, meet the contestants 

Mumbai: The 17th season of the much-loved and popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ kickstarted on Sunday (October 15) and several popular names from the entertainment and showbiz world have entered the house as contestants. Actress Mannara Chopra, stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui to popular TV couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt and Navid Sole have entered the show.

The first contestant introduced in the house is model and actor Mannara Chopra. Salman Khan introduces contestant Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka and Parineeti’s paternal cousin. She made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Zid’.

The second contender to enter the Bigg Boss house is Munawar Faruqui. He claimed that despite being offered to host the programme the previous season, the agreement fell through due to financial difficulties. Salman asked Munawar to recite some Shayari also.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma enter the show as third and fourth contestant. They gave a riveting performance to ‘What Jhumka’ song as they entered the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ stage. They enjoyed meeting the host and shared some fun-filled conversations.

An international pharmacist and popular television personality Navid Sole entered the show and had a conversation about himself with the host Salman Khan.

The next contestant to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’ was Anurag Dhobal. Anurag also makes a vlog with Salman. He is a moto vlogger, YouTuber, and social media star who goes by the name UK07 Rider.

Jigna Vohra, a former criminal journalist, and criminal defence lawyer Sana Raees Khan have also entered the show. According to Jigna, her son is the reason why she entered the competition. She also addressed the debate surrounding her. Jigna and Sana were given the opportunity to compete for captaincy.

Television’s popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the second couple to enter the show this season. They made a smashing entry by dancing on some popular Bollywood tracks.

Model and actress Soniya Bansal made a last moment entry in the house. She said, “I just came last minute, packed a bag and came. I will see if I get clothes from others in the house. I will manage.”

Rapper, singer and songwriter Khanzaadi is introduced as ‘single and ready to mingle’. She says, ‘I don’t easily mingle. Sometimes it takes a lot of time to like someone.’

Sunny Arya, known as Tehelka Bhai, who earned recognition with his pranks, is the 13th contestant to enter the show.

‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ actress Rinku Dhawan enters the show. She is known to be bold and bindaas.

Gamer Arun Mashettey has entered the house. He met Rinku on the stage. They were shown glimpses of other contestants and asked their opinion of them.

‘Udaariyaan’ actress Isha Malviya and her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar were the last two contestants to enter the show. They duo gave an electrifying performance and met Salman Khan on the stage. While Abhishek claimed that they were dating, Isha denied the rumours and accused him of being possessive.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will stream on JioCinema with 24×7 drama-filled entertainment. The show will also air on Colors TV from 9 pm.