Nithari Murder Case: Allahabad High Court Acquits Surendra Koli, Moninder Singh Pandher 

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in all cases related to the infamous 2006 Nithari murders.

The high court also annulled the death sentences previously imposed on Koli in 12 cases and on Pandher in two cases. Reacting to the court’s order, Manisha Bhandari, lawyer of Nithari case convict Moninder Singh Pandher, said, “Allahabad High Court has acquitted Moninder Singh Pandher in the two appeals against him. There were a total of 6 cases against him. Koli has been acquitted in all appeals against him here.”

The verdict dealt a major blow to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as the High Court overturned the death sentences initially handed down by Ghaziabad’s CBI court. A division bench, comprising Justice Ashwini Kumar Mishra and Justice Sha Rizvi, delivered the ruling.

While upholding the death sentence for Koli in one case, the court commuted the sentence to life imprisonment in another due to procedural delays.

The acquittal was based on the absence of direct evidence and credible witnesses in the cases.

Notably, in the Rimpa Halder murder case, the High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher, considering the available evidence.

The Nithari case, which shocked the nation, first came to light in 2006, revealing a series of heinous crimes. Surendra Koli’s first appeal against his death sentence was lodged in 2010. Over the years, the High Court heard and considered multiple petitions related to the case.

In his appeal, Koli contended that there were no eyewitnesses to the incidents in question, and his conviction and death sentence were solely based on scientific and circumstantial evidence.