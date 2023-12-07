Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jana Satabdi Express Catches Fire At Cuttack Railway Station

Cuttack: Fire erupted in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack railway station on Thursday morning. Fortunately, no casualty was reported from the incident.

As per sources, the train was on its way to Howrah from Bhubaneswar when the blaze was spotted beneath a bogey. The fire was first detected by the people waiting for trains at Cuttack station. They soon reported to the railway authorities about this.

The railway authorities immediately called the fire brigades to extinguish the blaze. On being informed, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

According to the railway authorities, the fire mishap occurred due to the Brake-binding as the brake could not be released from the wheels of the train. The cause of the non-release of the brake is being investigated, said the railway officials.