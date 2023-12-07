Suhana Khan Shares Photos From The Archie’s Premiere

Mumbai: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan are making their debut with The Achies next month. Amitabh Bahchcan’s grandson and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter are also rumoured to be dating. They recently attended the film’s premiere night. While the soon-to-debut stars were seen putting their best foot forward for the evening, Suhana when sharing the pictures from the evening shared that she’s missing her rumoured boyfriend.

The photo from the premiere night featured Suhana along with the other co-stars. Agastya Nanda was missing from the same. Sharing the photo, the young starlet wrote, “Missing Archie, Dilly and Moose :)”. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Archie in the film.

The 23-year-old, who is set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, recently spoke at the India Today Conclave’s session titled ‘New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang’. “My biggest source of guidance are my parents and actually, my entire family. I feel like we all chip in and help each other out… I ask Mom ‘Was that okay? Is my hair okay? Is my outfit okay?,” Suhana said.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an Indian live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name. It also marks the acting debut of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty), and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda (Archie).

The Archies also stars Aditi Saigal (known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

The Archies is slated to release on December 7. The film is skipping the theatre release and will stream on Netflix.