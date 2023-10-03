Bhubaneswar Hit And Run Case Accused Nabbed

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development in the hit and run case, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday apprehended the accused car driver who ran over a labourer sleeping on the footpath in Rajmahal Square.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bikash Pal (26) Puri Kakatpur, and presently residing at Pokhariput under Airfield PS limits of Bhubaneswar UPD.

The Capital police station filed a case against him under section 304(A) and forwarded him to the court. Along with this, the car involved in the accident has also been seized.

Last Friday night, a labourer Dinabandhu Baral (48), of Puri Pipili was sleeping on the footpath under Rajmahal overbridge. Around 1 am in the night, a red colour Suzuki Swift car came at a high speed from AG Square and ran over Dinabandhu after hitting the footpath.

Instead of stopping, the car driver hit the accelerator in a bid to flee the spot as a result the labourer was dragged to a distance under the vehicle. The driver then managed to flee the spot.

On being informed, the Capital Police reached the spot, rescued the victim and admitted him to the hospital where he succumbed to death.

Later, seeing the police in pursuit, the driver left the car near the Daya River embankment and fled the scene. The car was then seized by the police.

Based on the vehicle number, the police arrested the accused car driver today. During interrogation, the accused stated that to avert public outrage he fled away from the spot.