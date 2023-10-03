India vs Netherlands Warm Up Match Abandoned Due To Heavy Rain

The Warm-Up match between India and Netherlands has been abandoned due to heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. No warm-ups for India before the World Cup then.

The warm-up match between India & Netherlands is abandoned due to persistent rain,” is what the BCCI says in its tweet.

India’s second warm-up match against the Netherlands also met the same fate as their first one against England.

At the time, the match was washed out in Guwahati and on Tuesday, the match is washed out in Thiruvananthapuram.

It had looked like there might be some action when the rains stopped and the covers were taken off but, as was said in the forecast, the showers returned and is expected to continue throughout the day.