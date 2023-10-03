BTS’ V  aka Kim Taehyung Shares Latest Instagram Update Featuring Jimin And Jungkook

Seoul: BTS member V‘s recent Instagram update has got ARMYs excited and intrigued simultaneously.

V posted a photo dump on his personal Instagram, showing sneak peeks of his everyday life and goofy moments.

Some of the photos also included his close friends and actors, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon.

But what ARMYs are invested in the most are the pictures with his bandmates, Jungkook and Jimin.

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM UPDATE 231003 PT.1 TH: welcome autumn 🍂 pic.twitter.com/Kw0GWi8Tz3 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 3, 2023

BTS V/TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM UPDATE 231003 PT.2 TH: welcome autumn 🍂 pic.twitter.com/xkpQ4uNQ1M — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 3, 2023