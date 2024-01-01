Two Held For Stealing Coal From Train In Cuttack

Cuttack: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel apprehended two persons for stealing coal from a goods train at Taladanda railway bridge in Cuttack.

The accused persons have been identified as Babuli Das (35), a resident of Paradeep Badapadia and Ram Hembram (35), a resident of Satichaura area. Both hail from Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the two coal thieves were stealing coal from the train which was halting at Taladanda railway bridge after loading coal from Paradeep.

Acting on a tip off, the RPF personnel caught red handed the two accused and seized Australian dust coal and some railway iron materials from them. The accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court.