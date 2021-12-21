Bhubaneswar: 68 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 93 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 68 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 68 COVID-19 positive cases 8 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 60 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 93 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,024 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 987 are active cases while 120,922 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.