Bhubaneswar: 68 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 93 recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 68 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 68 COVID-19 positive cases 8 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 60 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 93 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 123,024 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 987 are active cases while 120,922 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
