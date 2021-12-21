CUO Koraput organises Guest Lecture on “New Education Policy: Challenges & Way Forward”

Sunabeda (Koraput): The Central University of Odisha started a unique academic programme, the Guest lecture series by inviting eminent persons of different subjects to enhance the knowledge and skills of the students and faculty members in the University campus.

As part of the series the first lecture programme on ‘New Education Policy (NEP): Challenges & Way Forward’ was organized on 20 December 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita inaugurated and presided over the programme. He urged all faculty members to understand different features and prepare to overcome various challenges before implementing NEP 2020 in the University.

Eminent economist and policy maker Prof. S.N. Mishra, Dean, School of Management KIIT, Bhubaneswar delivered a lecture as the Chief Speaker on this occasion. Eminent educationist Prof. Sunil Kant Behera, Visiting Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication moderate the programme. Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examination of the University organized the programme and delivered the welcome address.

Prof. Mishra elaborately discussed about the evolution of education policy, new education policy and philosophy, comparison of NEP-86 with NEP-2020, importance of Research & citation, Public & private Universities and fault lines & challenges of NEP-2020. He highlighted the policy on education by different Commission and their reports starting from Kothari Commission to NEP-2020 and achievement in our country.

While highlighting the fundamental principle of NEP-2020 he said “ the NEP-2020 recognize and foster unique capability of each students, highest priority to foundational literacy and numeracy, no separation between Arts and Science, multi disciplinary and inter disciplinary education, encourage creativity and critical thinking, light but tight regulatory framework, access to quality education is a basic right to every child, Inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunity 2030”. While implementing the NEP 2020 he urged dedicated pre primary schooling infrastructure, qualified teachers and nutrition like MDM should be taken care off in priority basis. He also said budget allocation for education must be enhanced for better implementation of NEP-2020.

Prof. Behera focused on multi disciplinary education in teaching and research in Indian University in the context of NEP-2020. He said “we are in the preparatory stage for implementing NEP-2020 in the country. The NEP-2020 can able to create a workforce who will be in expertise for skilled and innovating future of the country”. He stressed upon the accessible and quality education for all in the context of local and global competency. Despite of many challenges he hoped the country will grow after implementation of NEP -2020.

Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, HoD, Dept. of Journalism and Mass Communication and Dr. Minati Sahu, HoD, Dept. of Economic introduced the guests. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relation Officer extended the vote of thanks. All HoD I/c. and faculty members were participated in the programme.