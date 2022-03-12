Bhagwant Mann Meets Punjab Guv, Stakes Claim To Form Govt

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Mann said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

As part of the procedure, the Governor will invite Mann to form the government after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority.

Mann was elected as the leader of the AAP Legislative Party in a meeting of the MLAs on Friday evening in Chandigarh. Soon after this, Mann has called a meeting of the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police at his residence in Chandigarh.

“I will take oath as CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan, not at the Raj Bhawan,” Mann had said adding that no government offices will have the Chief Minister’s photos during his tenure.