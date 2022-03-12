Legendary Manoj Das, Lata Mangeshkar Remembered At Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet, where literature and allied cultural activities including music and theatre are celebrated remembered by legendary poet Manoj Das and India’s Nightingale – Lata Mangeshkar.

The sixth edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet is organized at Bhubaneswar Club from March 11- 13. The festival was inaugurated yesterday by Odisha’s celebrated poet Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakanta Rath.

On an inaugural day, the audience had the privilege of interacting with Ruskin Bond and also came to know about the various Ghost, Monsters, and Demons of India through Rakesh Khanna’s latest novel.

On day 2 of the literary meet, the session started with Tony Joseph and Sujaan Mukherjee discussing the history of migration that made India. Odisha’s stalwart authors Gourahari Das, Jatindra Nayak spoke on the critical discourse of Indian literature.

The audience in the afternoon witnessed two enthralling sessions. Legendary poet Monoj Das was remembered by Gourhari Das, Jatindra Nayak, and Sangram Jena, discussing the works of Manoj Das.

The literary fest also remembered the immortal legacy of India’s Nightingale – Lata Mangeshkar in the presence of Sonam Karla, Antara Salil Choudhury, and Surya Deo. In the evening popular film actor Lillete Dubey performed ‘Lockdown Liaison’ at the Rail Auditorium.

On a concluding day, a session will be held to celebrate Satyajit Ray Centenary. IT legend Nandan Nilekani will speak with co-author Tanuj Bhojwani on his forthcoming book ‘Art of Bitfulness’, while Rahul Bose and Jayant Kripalini will discuss the impact of the web series on big screens.

The discussion will be held on wildlife tourism in a post-pandemic world with wildlife author Bikram Grewal through his new book. Women’s writings have been celebrated and discussed across all of Tata Steel’s Literary Meets, and in this edition, Sahitya Akademi awardees Yashodhara Mishra, Sanghamitra Mishra, and Hiranmayee Mishra will be discussing women writers writing on women issues. A ghazal evening will be held by Sonam Karla and her troupe.

Ms. Malavika Banerjee, Director, Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet said, “We are extremely happy to be back physically with the literary fest to the culture loving people of Bhubaneswar. I am humbled that the stalwarts like Manoj Das and Lata Manageshkar was remembered through their rich immortal legacy that they left behind them in the literary meet.”