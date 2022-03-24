Bhadrak Poll-Related Violence: Section-144 Clamped In Dhamnagar NAC Till Friday Morning

Bhadrak: The District Administration of Bhadrak on Thursday evening clamped Section-144 in Dhamnagar NAC area from 9:30 pm till 5 am tomorrow (Friday) in order to maintain law and order situation after poll-related violence surfaced earlier today.

Bhadrak District Collector has issued an order stating that there is serious apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity in Dhamnagar NAC area consequent upon Poll related violence today and it is expedient for public interest to take precautionary steps for ensuring safety & security of the lives & property of the people of the locality.

“In exercise of power conferred under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, Trilochan Majhi, OAS (SAG), Collector & District Magistrate, Bhadrak do hereby promulgate the order U/S 144 Cr.P.C prohibiting gathering of more than 5 (Five) persons at public place and any unlawful assembly in Dhamnagar NAC area from 9:30 PM of 24.03.2022 to 5:00 AM of 25.03.2022,” the order read.

The District Collector also directed IIC, Dhamnagar to promulgate the order in the Dhamnagar NAC area through public announcement. Further, the police official has been instructed to submit situation report on the present situation from time to time.

The orders came following the stabbing of youth outside polling booth-16 in Ward No-9 of Dhamnagar NAC in Bhadrak district. The injured youth has been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.