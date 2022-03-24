No Hike In Power Tariff For Retail Consumers In Odisha This Year: OERC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Thursday declared that the power tariff will remain unchanged for retail consumers in the state for 2022-23 fiscal year.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, OERC Secretary Priyabrata Patnaik said that there will be no hike in the power tariff for retail consumers for the FY 2022-23 and consumers will also get a rebate of 3% on online payment of the electricity bill.

In addition to that, the rural low transmission (LT) domestic consumers, who draw their power through correct meter and pay the bill in time, will get rebate of 10 paise per unit in addition to existing rebate for prompt payment. Around 95 lakh electricity consumers in the State will be benefitted from the decision.

At the same time the transmission charges of the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has also remained unchanged.

This facility will be in force for one year and will not be available for consumers having Captive Generating Plants (CGPs).