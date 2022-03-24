Poll Violence: Youth Stabbed Outside Polling Booth In Bhadrak, Hospitalised

Bhadrak: A youth suffered serious cut injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by the miscreants outside polling booth-16 in Ward No-9 of Dhamnagar NAC in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the youth and the miscreants over casting a vote. Irked over the matter, the miscreants allegedly attacked the youth with a sharp weapon. Subsequently, the youth sustained critical injuries.

The injured was initially rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, some locals launched a blockade of the road protesting the attack on the youth.