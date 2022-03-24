BJP-BJD Workers Clash Inside Dhenkanal Town Police Station, Three Detained

Dhenkanal: Several supporters of BJD and BJP clashed inside Dhenkanal Town police station on Thursday where they had assembled to solve an issue of alleged booth capturing in Ward no 14 during the voting.

According to reports, as many as four persons from both parties suffered injuries in the clash. In order to maintain law and order, police forces have been deployed in the locality to curb any other untoward incident. In the meanwhile, police have detained three persons to probe the incident.

Sources said that some BJP workers reached Booth No. 14 at Muktadeipur Primary School and allegedly took up a verbal confrontation with the conch party workers accusing them of capturing the booth. It is alleged that one BJP worker sustained injuries in the attack by the rival party members.

The matter then finally reached the police station where supporters of both the parties were present to file complaints against each other. In the meanwhile, the BJP workers allegedly attacked the BJD workers injuring three of them critically.

If sources are to be believed scores of supporters flocked the police station after the incident and police somehow managed to control the situation from further escalating.

Reportedly, police have detained three people for interrogation and the injured persons are undergoing treatment.