Bhadrak: Police Constable Found Hanging

Bhadrak: A police constable was found hanging at his official residence in the Tihidi area of Bhadrak district in Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased, Toofani Patra, worked as a constable at Tihidi police station. The constable was a resident of Anandpur in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, constable Toofani committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of his house with a saree over an alleged family feud. He allegedly had some dispute with his wife.

The Tihidi police seized the body, sent it for postmortem to the Bhadrak hospital, and launched an investigation into the unnatural death.