Loot At Nandanvihar: Commissionerate Police Arrest Fake Vigilance Officers

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested eight fake Vigilance officers in connection with the robbery case in Basundhara Colony in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner Prateek Singh said that the robbers had been arrested from Kendrapada, Baleswar. More than 10 cases are registered against the gang across Odisha.

The police have recovered and seized 15 lakh cash along with a country-made semi-automatic gun, bhujali, and other deadly weapons from the fake Vigilance officers.