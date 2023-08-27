BOI Issues Look Out Circular Against 3 Top-Up-Line Members Of STA Token Crypto-Ponzi Scam

Bhubaneswar: Acting on the request of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Odisha, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) issued Look-Out Circulars against three top up-line members who are also among the main accused persons in the STA Token Crypto-Ponzi scam.

The accused are the close associates of Gurtej Singh Sidhu and look after the financial and technical management of the scheme. They are also top earners and find a place in the top hierarchy of the STA Pyramid.

It was ascertained that the top-up-line members were planning to leave India and flee to Dubai or Thailand.

The three top-up-line accused are Krishna Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan; Anil Kumar, a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and Bhoora Ram a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

Earlier, LOC was issued against David Gez, a Hungarian national who is the global head of this scheme/scam. Further investigation into the case is underway.