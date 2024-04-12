Bengaluru’s Rameswaram Cafe blast NIA apprehends two – ‘mastermind’

Bengaluru: In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency or NIA on Friday apprehended two persons, including the “mastermind” in connection with Bengaluru’s Rameswaram Cafe blast case near Kolkata in West Bengal.

The persons have been identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the accused who placed the IED at the café, and Abdul Matheen Taha, the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, the NIA said in a statement.

“On early morning hours of 12.04.2024, NIA were successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities. This pursuit, successfully accomplished by NIA was ably supported by energetic co-ordinated action and co-operation between NIA, Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telengana (Telangana), Karnataka, and Kerala police,” the NIA statement said.

“Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the café and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law,” it added.