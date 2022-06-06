Bengaluru’s Airport-like Railway Terminal To Start Operations Tonight

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s airport-like railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru will begin operations on Monday night.

According to officials, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal is the country’s first largest air-conditioned rail concourse, which will give passengers an airport kind of experience.

“Modern station buildings with centralised air conditioning and airport-like facade have been constructed which will be an airport kind of experience to passengers,” said an official.

The railway terminal, modelled after the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, will have seven platforms, apart from eight stabling lines and three pit lines. Every platform is 15 metre wide and 600 metre long.

The 4,200 sqm terminal building will cater to a daily footfall of 50,000 with 50 trains running every day. Two subways have also been constructed and will connect all the seven platforms of the station apart from a long, oval-shaped foot overbridge that will link them. The subways will accessible both by stairs and ramps for differently-able people.

Three pairs of trains have been shifted from Banasawadi to the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Byappanahalli. The Banaswadi-Ernakulam Express will start at 7 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday with effect from June 6. In the return direction, Ernakulam-SMVB Express (12683) will terminate at the terminal at 3.55 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, according to a statement by the South Western Railway.