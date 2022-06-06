BJP Leaders’ Prophet Remarks: Superstores in Arab countries remove Indian products

Saudi Arabia: Amidst widespread anger over the blasphemous statements made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, some reports said superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Arab states are removing Indian products.

Meanwhile, in Kuwait garbage boxes are printed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his state-sponsored atrocities on Indian Muslims and derogatory remarks by his party members against PROPHET MUHAMMAD SAW.

In a related development, Qatar summoned the Indian ambassador and handed over a protest note against insulting remarks by the BJP leaders.

The outrageous, insulting and blasphemous statements by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have led to widespread anger in the Arab world.

Hash tags calling boycott of Indian products and denouncing BJP and PM Modi are among the top trends in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and other Arab states since Saturday.