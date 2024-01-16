BDA to organise Ekamra Utsav in Bhubaneswar from Feb 3

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has planned to organise the Ekamra Utsav – A festival for celebrating Odia language and culture from February 3 to February 8, 2024, aligning with the “Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani”.

The State Government has earlier planned to host the ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ in February 2024 in a bid to honour and celebrate the linguistic legacy of Odisha. This event marks a significant milestone, as it is poised to be the first-ever World Odia Language Conference, a testament to the importance placed on preserving and promoting the Odia language.

The Ekamra Utsav will be celebrated in three components ie-Bhuban-E-Swar (the main event), City Carnival- “LOK UTSAV” and Food Festival – “AMA BYANJAN”.

Bhuban-E-Swar (the main event) will be held at the IDCO Exhibition ground. Under this component, citizens and delegates will experience the magical performances of artists of national and regional repute. The cultural night is conceptualized as a musical extravaganza and festival with live music and band performances along with other performing arts. The event will also set the stage for bigwigs from the Indian Cine and Music Industry.

Similarly, City Carnival- “LOK UTSAV” will be held to celebrate the festival of Odia language, literature and culture. The theme-based carnival will be celebrated in the major streets of Bhubaneswar.

The common components of the city carnival include Parades, carnival rides, food stalls, games, live entertainment on streets, street performers, carnival booths featuring face painting, temporary tattoos, fireworks display and other interactive activities.

The Food Festival – “AMA BYANJAN” will be organized to propagate regional Odia recipes by hosting a food festival which can add flavours to the celebrations. This will be held at the IDCO Exhibition Ground.

The BDA has planned to invite innovative food trucks representing different districts of the State to participate in the event in Bhubaneswar and present their local cuisine before the visitors.

The food area will be designed as a multipurpose destination for community gatherings and will include an Experience zone and flea market.