Koraput: Labourer Dies After Boulder Falls On Head

Koraput: A labourer died after a boulder accidentally fell on his head while he was working in the forest area in Panasput village in Koraput district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bitu Hidrika of the same village in the district.

As per reports, construction work has been going on in the forest area. Bitu had been working there for a few days. Today, a boulder fell on his head while he was working. As a result, he fell down.

He was immediately rushed to the Laxmipur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. A case of unnatural death has been registered in the police station.