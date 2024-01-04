Padma Shri Kamala Pujari Shifted To Cuttack SCBMCH For Treatment

Koraput: Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari, the 70-year-old preserver of paddy seeds from Odisha’s Koraput, has been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack for treatment of her kidney-related ailment.

Known as the preserver of paddy seeds, Kamala Pujari not only practices organic farming, but has also preserved hundreds of indigenous paddy seeds throughout her life.

She was being treated in a special cabin at the Sadar Hospital, at Jeypore due for the last two days due to thing fever.

Under the chairmanship of Hospital Superintendent Dr Rabi Narayan Mishra, a medical team comprising Dr Sunil Kumar Bhatra, Dr Pratham Prakash Mohapatra, Dr Subrata Kanhar, Dr Ratikant Khatua and Dr Dilip Biswal was formed to monitor the health condition of Pujari.

After conducting all kinds of tests, she was referred to Cuttack SCBMCH for further treatment of kidney-related ailment, said the District Chief Medical and Public Health Officer Dr. Kanhu Charan Patra

After a discussion with the authorities of Cuttack SCB MCH, Pujari was shifted to Cuttack in a BLS ambulance.