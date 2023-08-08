Banakalagi ritual at Puri Srimandir to be held tomorrow

Puri: The Banakalagi Niti of deities will be held at the Jagannath Temple in Puri tomorrow (Wednesday).

As per the decision at Puri Srimandir Managing Committee meeting held last week, the Dutta Mohapatra servitors will conduct the Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath on Wednesday.

The special ritual will be conducted after the end of the second Bhoga Mandap ritual, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lord Jagannath had been without his customary weekly-Banakalagi (Sringar) ritual since Niladribije this year which was held on July 1.

As per the Srimandir Record of Rights, the ritual should be held at least four times a month, but a reported dispute between the SJTA and the Dattamohapatra servitors has resulted in the disruption of the ritual.Sources said, while the Dattamohapatra servitors keep insisting on conducting the ritual every Thursday, the SJTA has been keen on doing it on Wednesdays, hence the dispute.