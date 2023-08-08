TMC member Derek O’Brien suspended for rest of Monsoon session

New Delhi: TMC leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session after he disobeyed Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while trying to seek a discussion on the Manipur issue.

The TMC leader sought to speak under the pretext of raising a point of order and when the chairman asked him to point to the rule he was wanting to speak on, O’Brien said 267 — the rule under which the opposition has been seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20.

The Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal thereafter moved a motion for suspending the Trinamool leader for the rest of the Monsoon session.

No sooner had Mr Goyal got up than Trinamool MPs rushed to the well, shouting slogans.

Mr Dhankhar said Derek O’Brien has been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session, which ends on August 11.

“Leave the house immediately,” Mr Dhankhar told the Trinamool MP.

On Monday, Mr Dhankhar accused Derek O’Brien of doing “theatrics” in the House to gain publicity during a heated debate on the Delhi services bill.