Aadhaar not mandatory for school admissions: Odisha School & Mass Education Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday clarified that Aadhaar card of their children is not mandatory for seeking admissions in schools. Such clarification was issued after it was found that some headmasters are insisting parents to submit Aadhaar cards for admission of children in different classes.

Odisha School and Mass Education Department Secretary Awasthy S has asked all District Education Officers (DEOs) to communicate all the headmasters for smooth admission of students. Any kind of deviation from such instruction will be seriously reviewed, read an official letter.

“It is clarified that the children must be allowed to take admission in schools with or without Aadhaar card,” an official letter read.

Students may be facilitated for obtaining Aadhaar cards by coordinating with various offices of the district and Aadhaar is not a mandatory pre-requisite for admission, School and Mass Education Department stated.